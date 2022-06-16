Leeds United have made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain‘s Arnaud Kalimuendo, understood to be in the region of €20m.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has a scoring rate of a goal every three games, and his prospective signing would help Leeds reshape their attack.

Raphinha will leave this summer, amid interest from a host of clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

While PSG are amenable to a deal, negotiations are set to be complicated, as the French champions want a series of clauses attached.

One of the stipulations is almost certain to be a buy-back option, given Kalimuendo’s obvious talent. The forward, from the suburbs of Paris, has 12 caps for France Under-21s with four goals.

He can play on the left or behind the striker, but has mostly operated as a number-nine in the last season, which represented a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Elland Road with deals for Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen already done and Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca expected to follow.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Leeds make offer for PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo