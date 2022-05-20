Leeds and Burnley demand Premier League acts over Everton’s financial losses

Relegation-threatened Burnley and Leeds United have asked the Premier League to form a panel to decide if Everton should be punished for breaching financial rules.

A joint letter from Burnley and Leeds was sent a week ago asking for the league to have an independent commission rapidly look into Everton’s financial losses.

The letter was sent before Everton secured its league survival with a game to spare on Thursday night. Burnley and Leeds are trying to avoid being the third and final team relegated on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The two clubs want to know where the league is at in investigating Everton’s losses of £371.8million over the last three years. The league allows clubs to record losses of only £105m over three years.

Burnley and Leeds want the independent commission to recommend any disciplinary action against Everton, which could include a points deduction that relegates the club, if the financial rules are breached.

Everton blamed the “dramatic and ongoing financial impact of the Covid pandemic” for its latest losses when publishing its annual financial report in March. It said it had been “working formally with the Premier League regarding its ongoing compliance with profitability & sustainability regulations.”

The Premier League have declined to comment.

