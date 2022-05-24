Led By Donkeys project Partygate timeline onto Houses of Parliament

Led By Donkeys projected an in-depth “Partygate crime file” onto the Houses of Parliament after images of Boris Johnson appearing to break lockdown rules were published.

The timeline featured dates of the gatherings that were investigated by the Metropolitan Police, as well as clips of the prime minister denying any rules were broken.

“Remember March 2020? Boris Johnson and the MPs who work in this building passed laws that banned us from attending social gatherings,” the voiceover begins, as the projection lights up parliament.

“We weren’t even allowed to visit sick relatives, so they died alone.”

