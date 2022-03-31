Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

Posted on March 31, 2022 0

Lebanon was once known as the Paris of the Middle East, but is now in the grip of one of the worst economic collapses in modern history, according to the World Bank.

The global body has blasted the country’s ruling class for ‘orchestrating’ the crisis, pointing to decades of chronic mismanagement and corruption. While those in power have made a healthy profit for themselves, citizens who were once comfortably middle class have slipped into poverty.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground