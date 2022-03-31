Lebanon was once known as the Paris of the Middle East, but is now in the grip of one of the worst economic collapses in modern history, according to the World Bank.
The global body has blasted the country’s ruling class for ‘orchestrating’ the crisis, pointing to decades of chronic mismanagement and corruption. While those in power have made a healthy profit for themselves, citizens who were once comfortably middle class have slipped into poverty.
Source Link Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground