Leading independent Russian newspaper stops operations amid Ukraine war censorship

Russia’s top independent newspaper has suspended its online and print operations after a warning from the country’s authorities.

Novaya Gazeta announced the decision on Monday, saying it would resume its investigative work after the war in Ukraine ends. This comes after an alleged warning from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor for failing to properly identify an organisation deemed a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities in its publications.

The newspaper had recently removed material on what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, following the introduction of a law that criminalised the publication of information which contradicts the Kremlin’s official narrative.

“After this we are stopping the release of the newspaper on the website, on (social) networks and on paper – until the end of the ‘special operation on the territory of Ukraine,”’ the newspaper said in a statement on Monday.

Its editor-in chief, Dmitry Muratov, who was the co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and his reporters said: “There is no other choice. For us, and I know, for you, it’s an awful and difficult decision.”

Russian censorship increased after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in late February. As a result of the additional pressure, multiple independent news organisations have closed this month, including the radio station Ekho Moskvy and the television station Dozhd (Rain).

Mr Muratov, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression”, founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993, before becoming editor in 1995.

Working in a dangerous journalistic environment, the newspaper has broken major stories such as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s anti-gay crackdown and the torture committed in Russian prisons.

The 60-year-old dedicated his Nobel Prize to six of his colleagues who were killed because of their work.

“‘It’s not mine. I’m not the right beneficiary, there are real ones,” he told Meduza. “It’s just that the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t awarded posthumously, it’s awarded to living people.”

Last week, Mr Muratov said he wanted to sell his medal and donate the proceeds to Ukrainian refugees. “Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund.”

“I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award,” he added.

Earlier in the conflict, Mr Muratov and his newspaper called for the end to the “barbaric war” in Ukraine.

