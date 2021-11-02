LAX Airport suffers massive power cut, with officials warning of likely delays

Parts of LAX Airport were plunged into darkness on Monday night after officials said a “power bump” led to outages across the international travel hub.

Passengers at the scene said most parts of terminals appeared to be running only on backup generators, enough to provide power to the emergency lights but little else.

A statement from the airport said that officials were “assessing” the outage. “While many systems have come back online there may be other impacts as crews respond and restore service,” it said.

Those travelling through the airport were urged to check for delays “and allow extra time”, with some flights to LAX affected by the outage.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has reached the scene to investigate the cause of power outage.

More follows

