A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked.

Jonathan Moseley was disbarred by a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia