Lawrence Stroll confirms Audi talks at Aston Martin

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has said talks have been held with Audi as the car manufacturer plots it move to join the Formula One grid.

The chief executive of Volkswagen has confirmed that both Audi and Porsche intend to enter Formula One by 2026, although the details of their proposed involvement are so far unclear.

Porsche have been linked with a sponsorship agreement with Red Bull while Audi are reportedly interested in taking over a current team on the grid.

McLaren, Aston Martin and Sauber have all been discussed as potential options for Audi, as they look to join F1 as a constructor.

And ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, Aston Martin boss Stroll, who was central to the team’s rebrand from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 campaign, confirmed that talks had been held with Audi following reports of their interest.

“Have we been approached by Audi? Yes,” Stroll told a call with investors, as per Autosprint.

Aston Martin have struggled over the first four round of the Formula One season but picked up their first points of the campaign at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last time out.

