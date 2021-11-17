Laurence Fox: Actor shown in lurid set pictures from new film My Son Hunter

A first look at Laurence Fox playing Hunter Biden in an upcoming film has been released.

The controversial actor, musician and politician will star as the president’s son in My Son Hunter, with pictures suggesting the film to be a provocative and lurid take on Hunter’s life.

The photos obtained by the The Daily Mail show the failed London mayoral candidate taking prop cocaine, engaging with sex workers and passed out on a woman’s chest.

My Son Hunter is currently filming in Serbia and is written and produced by conservative filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinny who want to “tell the truth” about the president’s son. They crowdfunded financing for the movie.

When announced for the role in September, Fox commented: “The Hunter story fascinates me so much, especially the vigour with which the mainstream media continue to try and suppress it.”

Directing the film is former Bond villain and outspoken conservative Robert Davi while former Dynasty star John James has been cast as Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden has been open about his past addiction problems, his reliance on crack cocaine and being kicked out of the Navy Reserve for failing a drugs test.

Compromising photos of Biden taking drugs were leaked in the weeks leading up to the 2020 US Election. Messages obtained from his laptop also revealed that he had spent thousands at strip clubs and on escort services.

Fox, who initially rose to fame in TV series Lewis, has redefined himself as a political campaigner with the Reclaim Party. His bid to become Mayor of London failed as he received only two per cent of the vote and lost his deposit.

