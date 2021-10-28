Lauren Cho: Human remains found in Yucca Valley identified as missing New Jersey woman

Officials have identified the human remains recently found in Southern California as those of Lauren Cho, a New Jersey woman who went missing in June.

“The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has positively identified the human remains to be Lauren Cho, 30-year-old resident of New Jersey,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

