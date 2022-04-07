Representative Lauren Boebert and United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Berberra had a frosty exchange on Wednesday (6 April) after she repeatedly asked him to define what a man is and whether men can get pregnant.

The Colorado congresswoman also pressed Berberra on his department’s decision to use the term “birthing persons” to describe people who are pregnant, saying that it was “unscientific and absurd.”

“I am all about inclusion, congresswoman,” Berberra said.

Source Link Lauren Boebert repeatedly asks US health chief if men can get pregnant