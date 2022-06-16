Lauren Boebert faces backlash for saying Jesus would have survived if he had assault rifle

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing a backlash for tying Jesus Christ’s death to gun rights, implying that he could have defended himself from crucifixion had he an assault rifle.

Speaking during an event organised by Charis Christian Centre last Saturday, the Colorado Representative said “little Twitter trolls” often challenge her about her pro-gun stance, asking if Jesus needed AR-15 rifles.

“They like to say: ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15. How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?’ Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”

The Republican is drawing furious backlash for the comments, with some schooling her on the Bible’s New Testament.

“Jesus voluntarily being killed was pretty important to the whole deal, Lauren,” wrote Washington Examiner’s deputy editor Grant Addison.

“Lauren Boebert doesn’t understand the Christian Gospels. At all. A pretender, that’s all,” tweeted journalist Ashton Pittman as he elaborated on the Gospel from the Bible, according to which Jesus allowed himself to be arrested by Jewish authorities, asking his disciple Simon Peter to put down the sword.

“‘With that, one of Jesus’ companions reached for his sword … But Jesus said to him, ‘Put your sword in its place, for all who take the sword will perish by the sword.’– Matthew 26:51-52,” he tweeted.

“This is a woman who has not read the Scriptures,” wrote NBC News analyst Claire McCaskill.

“Genuine inquiring question from me, a non-Christian: is joking about, or mocking, the crucifixion and death of Jesus considered by Christian clergy to be sacrilegious, or blasphemous, or just plan ol’ offensive? Or none of the above?” asked NBC host Mehdi Hassan.

“Nobody tell Lauren Boebert that Jesus only carried a high capacity for non-violence,” tweeted comedian John Fugelsang.

“Tell me you don’t understand Christianity without telling me you don’t understand Christianity,” tweeted author Ed Stetzer.

This is not the only controversial remark Ms Boebert made at the event.

She was widely criticised after she said that she prays for president Joe Biden’s demise. “I do want you to know that I pray for our President. Psalm 109:8 says, ‘May his days be few and another take his office.’ Hallelujah! Glory to God.”

Former Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster had slammed her for the remarks.

“So Lauren Boebert is praying for the death of President Biden at a church camp in front of the campers,” he tweeted. “How very ‘Christian’. That she gets wooed and applause for it is even viler.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lauren Boebert faces backlash for saying Jesus would have survived if he had assault rifle