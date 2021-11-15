Laura Whitmore says the way people speak to one another on the internet is ‘not okay’

Laura Whitmore has said that the way people speak to each other on the internet is “not okay”.

Speaking to Grace Dent on the Comfort Eating podcast, Whitmore said she did not believe much had changed since the death of her friend and fellow Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack.

Discussing the media furore around Flack following her assault charge, Whitmore said: “I think there’s still a lot of anger in the world. And I think the press still tends to prefer to go with a negative headline. It’s hard because you would hope after something as shocking that you know, and something as horrific as what happened – I can’t even believe how long ago it is now, does it still feel so fresh – that some change will happen.”

Whitmore went on to criticise the way certain sections of the media reported on Flack, her legal issues and her death.

The 36-year-old said: “There are certain papers I refuse to work with. And because of that, they will come for me and it’s hard. And it’s hard because I refuse to do an interview with them because of how they’ve treated friends of mine in the past or how they’ve written about them.”

After Flack’s death from suicide in February last year, Whitmore said: “You don’t have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself.”

Flack’s mother has also previously criticised the reporting of her daughter’s life.

(ITV/Shutterstock)

In February last year, Flack – who hosted Love Island as well as a number of other shows – died from suicide, aged 40. Her death followed after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend. The arrest led to much public attention and media scrutiny.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

