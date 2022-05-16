Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

Alisson Becker celebrated.

Angelo Ogbonna hailed Mark Noble.

Blackpool’s Jake Daniels received a lot of supportive messages following his decision to come out as gay.

Ben Foster said farewell to Watford.

Christian Benteke enjoyed his return to Aston Villa.

Tennis

Heather Watson gave Laura Robson her best wishes after the latter revealed she was retiring from the sport.

Thank you for the memories @laurarobson5 🥰 Read more about Laura's career 👇 — LTA (@the_LTA) May 16, 2022

Golf

Tiger Woods was getting ready for the US PGA Championship.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Laura Robson retires and Jake Daniels receives praise – Monday’s sporting social