Laura Kuenssberg joining BBC as Sunday Morning presenter

Laura Kuenssberg has announced that she is taking over the BBC’s new-look Sunday Morning show.

The programme was previously known as The Andrew Marr Show, which Andrew Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021.

Before that it was Breakfast with Frost, presented by David Frost.

Kuenssberg, who is currently the BBC’s political editor, will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, title, title music and format, a news release from the broadcaster said.

Her last assignment in her current post will be covering the local elections in May. She was chosen for Sunday Morning ahead of Sophie Raworth, who has been presenting the show since January, and Mishal Husain.

“I couldn’t be more delighted,” Kuenssberg said in a statement. “For decades, Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians.

“It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

On Twitter she added: “I’m extremely happy to say that I’ll be in the BBC politics chair on Sunday mornings from September,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show, can’t wait to get started!”

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, said: “Laura’s the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show – she’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

Jake Kanter, media correspondent for The Times, tweeted that Kuenssberg could expect a £76,000 pay rise to bring her in line with Marr, who was paid £340,000 a year before his move to LBC.

