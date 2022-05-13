Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships

This week, we’re joined by Laura Bates. She is the founder of the Everyday Sexism project and bestselling author of several books about violence against women, including her latest: Fix the System Not the Women. In this episode, she joins Olivia to discuss how systemic misogyny affects women’s relationships, why we need to keep talking about sexual violence in schools and beyond, and what men can do to help.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by child sexual abuse, call Childline on their helpline for children and young people who need to talk. Phone: 0800 1111

The Victim Support helpline provides emotional and practical help to victims or witnesses of any crime, whether or not it has been reported to the police. Phone: 0808 16 89 111 (24/7)

