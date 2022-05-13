Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations

Founder of the Everyday Sexism project, Laura Bates, discusses the prevalence of rape and sexual violence against women and girls and how systemic misogyny explains why so many perpetrators escape conviction. Her new book, Fix the System Not the Women, is out now.

