Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.

The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.

By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.

The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow, KUSA reported.

