Late Kylian Mbappe goal rescues draw for France against Ralf Rangnick’s Austria

A late equaliser from Kylian Mbappe salvaged a 1-1 draw for France in their UEFA Nations League clash with Austria in Vienna.

The world champions went into the match with only one point from their first two games and were behind before half-time as Andreas Weimann gave Ralf Rangnick’s side the lead.

France dominated possession and chances, though, and got their reward seven minutes from time through substitute Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe, left, rescued a point for France (Michael Gruber/AP)

Denmark suffered their first defeat of the campaign, Mario Pasalic scoring the only goal in the 69th minute to give Croatia a 1-0 victory.

The Danes remain top of Group A1 on six points, two clear of Croatia and Austria with France a further two off the pace in fourth.

In the second tier, two goals from Shakhtar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon saw Israel come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Albania.

In the third tier, Slovakia claimed their second win from three games by beating Azerbaijan 1-0 thanks to Vladimir Weiss’ late goal while group leaders Kazakhstan were held to a 1-1 draw by Belarus.

Latvia made it three wins from three in their tier four group, beating Moldova 4-2.

Andorra claimed a rare competitive win, Jordi Alaez and Jesus Rubio scoring in their 2-1 success against Liechtenstein.

