Las Vegas Raiders star faces charges over car crash that left woman dead

Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charges following an early morning car crash that left a woman dead.

The wide receiver was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette sports car that was involved in a serious accident with a Toyota RAV4 at round 3.40am on Tuesday.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene they found that the Toyota had been engulfed in flames and firefighters found the dead victim inside the car.

Investigators say that it appears that the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear end of the victim’s vehicle.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Suggs, 22, was driving the Corvette and said that he stayed at the scene of the crash and “showed signs of impairment”.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

(Getty Images)

Police said in a statement that Ruggs “will be charged with DUI resulting in death”, which in the state of Nevada carries prison sentence of between two and 20 years if he is convicted.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” David Chesnoff, a lawyer for the NFL player said in a statement.

The Raiders released a statement confirming that they were “aware “ of the incident.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team said.

“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The incident comes just three weeks after the team’s head coach Jon Gruden resigned over emails he sent in 2018, which The New York Times reported contained homophobic and misogynistic language.

Ruggs, who is from Montgomery, Alabama, was taken 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a successful three-year college career at the University of Alabama.

