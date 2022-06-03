Lando Norris wants ‘incredible’ Monaco Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has added his voice to those calling for the Monaco Grand Prix to remain on the racing calendar.

Formula One’s expansion push, changing car technologies and sizes and the need for greater revenue streams have all led to to new locations pushing their own claims for inclusion, while Monaco’s contract as a circuit expired after last weekend’s dramatic race.

Talks are ongoing over an extension but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff warned that Monaco should not take its place on the calendar for granted and Norris himself acknowledged the tough conditions made it a “scary” race on this occasion – but that’s part of the appeal of the racetrack.

“That is Monaco. And that is why I believe it should stay on the calendar,” he said in his Telegraph column.

“Not only is it an iconic venue, it is an incredible test of nerve and skill. When you are in the zone, as I was in the last 10 laps, it feels amazing.

“The qualifying experience at Monaco is even better; seeing who is prepared to take those risks, who can find that extra little you need in Q2 and Q3. I enjoy that and thrive off it.”

One of the main criticisms of the street circuit has been the lack of overtaking opportunities.

There were perhaps more than usual this year with the wet conditions, tyre changes and a big crash involving Mick Schumacher, but it’s still a talking point for the future – which Wolff had his own ideas on and which Norris appears keen to explore further.

“Of course I wish there was something they could change to make racing better at Monaco. But it is hard when you have cars which are over two metres wide and weigh what they do now.

“I heard Toto Wolff suggest they could get rid of the chicane after the tunnel and have a long straight. That might work. Then again, the approaching speed to the next corner would probably be north of 300kph, which is pretty spicy into a corner where there is no runoff!

“Hopefully over the next few years we can find a solution but I’m definitely keen for it to remain part of the calendar.”

Norris finished sixth in Monaco and sits seventh in the drivers standings, having amassed 48 points so far this year.

