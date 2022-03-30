Lando Norris could regret long-term McLaren contract, suggests Jenson Button

Jenson Button has suggested that Lando Norris may yet regret signing a long-term deal at McLaren.

The 22-year-old agreed a deal through to the end of the 2025 Formula 1 season with the team in February.

The contract was signed ahead of Norris’ fourth F1 season, with McLaren seemingly well placed to build on a promising 2021 which saw them vie with Ferrari as the best of the rest behind title rivals Red Bull and Mercedes.

While the Italians have kicked on and look likely to challenge for the world title, topping the standings after two races, Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo have endured a tougher first few weeks of the season.

While the young British-Belgian driver was able to finish seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ricciardo is yet to score and Norris languished down in 15th in Bahrain having battled issues with his front braking system.

Button wonders if he made the right choice to commit his future to Zak Brown’s team.

“For Lando, it was surprising that he signed such a long contract at the start of his career,” Button said to Sky Sports F1.

“We all want to be team players but you never know where the team is going to be in three years.

“And also, this is going to be a big hit. Five years to go and he is going to be like, ‘Oh, okay’.

“But all he can do is go back to the team, tell them what the issues are and try and resolve them.”

Norris was sixth in the final Drivers’ Championship standings for 2021, recording four podiums including a career-best second placed result at the Italian Grand Prix.

He followed Ricciardo home to secure McLaren’s first one-two since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix.

It was Button who came second on that occasion, beaten only by teammate Lewis Hamilton.

That was during the first of the 2009 world champion’s seven seasons with the Woking-based manufacturer, and Button still holds McLaren in high regard.

“This is a great team,” said Button of McLaren.

“They’ve won multiple championships, they have a lot of new people in place that are also very skilled.

“It’s about that team building, that team staying together and developing the car as well as they can.”

