Lando Norris admits Monaco Grand Prix was ‘scary’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ experience

Lando Norris said the Monaco Grand Prix was a “scary” and “nerve-wracking” experience due to the wet conditions.

The race was delayed by over an hour due to the poor weather and the track was still damp when the race finally got underway.

Norris managed a sixth-place finish but admitted it was difficult to drive aggressively due to the fear of making a mistake.

“I can’t describe how tough driving a Formula 1 car is in really wet conditions around this circuit,” he told Sky Sports F1. “It’s one of the most nerve-wracking, scary things I’ve ever done in my life.

“It’s so tough. You know you want to push because you know other people can make mistakes but when you think like that, that’s also when you start to make a mistake.”

Norris outperformed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who languished in 13th. Norris felt there were still aspects for McLaren to improve upon but said he was satisfied with his performance in Monaco which leaves him seventh in the drivers’ standings, just two points adrift of Lewis Hamilton.

“[It was] tough but still a good race from start to finish, managing the tyres,” the 22-year-old said. “Some things we maybe can improve on and do better for next time because I don’t feel like it was a flawless race from our side and strategy and things like that.

“But I’m still happy with sixth. Some good points, fastest lap. So even if I had finished P5, I only would have gained one more point, which is something, but not the end of the world.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lando Norris admits Monaco Grand Prix was ‘scary’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ experience