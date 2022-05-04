Land Rover adverts banned over cliff-edge parking sensor scene

Two adverts for Land Rover Defenders have been banned for giving the misleading impression that the vehicle’s parking sensors could alert drivers to a cliff edge.

The TV commercials, seen in February, showed several cars driving in difficult terrain on an island before reverse parking on the edge of a cliff, using sensors to guide them.

A number of viewers, who understood that parking sensors warned of objects behind the vehicle but not empty space, challenged whether the adverts were misleading about the extent of the feature’s ability.

