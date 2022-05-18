Lance Bass branded ‘disgusting and disturbing’ for TikTok mocking Amber Heard

A TikTok video of former *NSYNC member Lance Bass mocking Amber Heard’s court testimony has been widely condemned after going viral on social media.

The video, shared on Monday (16 May), sees Bass “reenact” part of Heard’s testimony – about the first time Johnny Depp allegedly struck her – in her ongoing court battle with her ex-husband.

“At this point, we’re sitting next to each other on the edge of the couch,” Heard’s recorded voice says in a voiceover, as Bass acts out the scene in his living room.

“I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before,” the audio continues while a baffled-looking Bass lies down on the floor picking at leaves scattered on his rug.

He captioned the clip: “In honour of the trial starting back up… Had. To. Do. It.”

Many people have tweeted their shock at the video, which at the time of writing has more than 122,000 likes.

“Make him irrelevant forever,” posted one person. “What a tool. Sick and phony why they all mock Amber (a woman) and never the man… misogyny.”

Another added: “There will be a reckoning about how many people are acting in a couple years. Truly disgusting.”

“No one does any of this when a male celeb is believed by the masses to he an abuser… I wonder why?” another critic said. “This is literally just a “burn the witch” moment for society and it’s disgusting.”

One person wrote: “Thinking of all the women survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse who are silently observing the vile misogyny permeating this trial, and feeling like nobody will ever believe them either. Year after year and we still learn nothing. Disgusting.”

Many more branded Bass’s clip “disgusting and disturbing”, and cited it as an example of the “campaign” being waged against Heard on social media to “manipulate public opinion”.

The Independent has contacted Bass’s representatives for comment.

Heard is currently giving testimony in the defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£40.1m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t specifically name him, Depp claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Direct examination of Heard concluded mid-afternoon on Monday (16 May).

Since then, Depp’s lawyer has been challenging her testimony, which extensively covered the troubled relationship between the former partners and detailed alleged physical fights — including a harrowing account of a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia.

A petition calling for Heard’s removal from the Aquaman sequel is on the cusp of reaching 4.5 million signatures.

Follow live coverage of the trial here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

Source Link Lance Bass branded ‘disgusting and disturbing’ for TikTok mocking Amber Heard