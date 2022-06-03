Lancaster dog attack: Woman left with ‘life changing’ injuries after animal latched onto leg

A female cylists suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog that stayed latched onto her leg for several minutes.

The victim, in her 40s, had been riding on a cycle track in Lancaster when she had to brake to avoid a woman and child.

A short time later they were approached by a man with two brown Staffordshire bull terrier or bullmastiff-type dogs. He accused them of almost knocking into his child.

He was then said to have slapped one of his dogs on the head, causing it to bite the victim on her upper leg and stay attached to her for several minutes before she broke free.

Police were called at around 4.20pm on May 5 by paramedics who were treating her for her wounds. The woman, from Morecambe, was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and has since been discharged.

No arrest has been made but police are appealing for information in an attempt to identify the dog walker.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in, slim, with brown short back and sides hair. He is thought to be in his early-30s and was not wearing a top.

The attack took place behind the Priory Church, close to the city’s Millennium Bridge.

PC Richard Hannaford, of Morecambe police, said: “This incident has left the victim with a very serious injury.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we need to identify and speak to the man who was walking the dogs. I would urge anybody who knows who he is – or the man himself – to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by email at 5891lancashire.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log 0917 of May 5.

