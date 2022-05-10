Lancashire Police give Middlesbrough football fans lift to pub in riot van

Lancashire Police are investigating after its officers were filmed appearing to give football fans a lift to the pub in a riot van.

In footage shared on social media, a group of Middlesbrough supporters can be seen climbing out the back of the vehicle after being dropped at the pub ahead of their final Championship match of the season, against Preston.

As many as 26 fans, and a pink elephant, hitched a ride to the Brook Tavern on Saturday (7 May).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police has confirmed the force are now investigating the incident.

