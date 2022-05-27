Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships

Bestselling author and relationships educator Lalalaletmexplain spoke with Olivia Petter about how the epiphany of the role gender and the roles assigned within cis-hetero relationships led her to realise that when things happened to her it wasn’t because of who she was as a person. Lala talks about how men in these relationships can be far more brusque and damaging to the other person in the relationship.

