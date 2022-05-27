Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship

Bestselling anonymous author and relationships educator Lalalaletmeexplain tells Millennial Love‘s Olivia Petter what the act of lovebombing is and how it presents itself in a relationship.

Lovebombing can be a warning sign of abusive behaviour coming down the line, but Lala breaks down how it manifests and tips for how to prevent it becoming an issue in your relationship.

