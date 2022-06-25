Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.

Football

Los Angeles FC teased a new arrival as it emerged Gareth Bale is set to join the MLS club.

Sadio Mane checked out his new surroundings.

Jamie Carragher was among the revellers at Glastonbury.

Alan Shearer hit the links for a tribute to his former manager.

Ledley King was giving back to the community.

Southampton mocked their old boy on his birthday.

Brighton saluted long-time favourite Bruno.

Cricket

England looked ahead to an exciting fourth day.

Hosts Yorkshire were enjoying the occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar reflected on a moment of inspiration.

Golf

Shot!

Skiing

Hall of Fame honours for Lindsay Vonn.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social