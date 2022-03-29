Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.

The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.

In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.

“Are you spending time in Malibu anymore?” the former Olympian asked Gaga, to which she replied, “Yes.”

As the singer began to turn away, Jenner said, “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while.”

In a now-iconic response being hailed on social media, Lady Gaga responded, “I’ve switched baristas.”

The video quickly went viral, with social media users deeming Lady Gaga’s “switching baristas” excuse as a snub to Jenner.

“Choosing to believe Gaga changed her Starbucks location to avoid Caitlyn Jenner,” tweeted writer Sam Stryker.

“Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner,” wrote another fan. “Celebrities are just like us.”

“Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner she ‘switched baristas’ is an incredible way to say ‘we are not friends goodbye’ lmao,” tweeted author Preeti Chhibber.

After posing with Elton John’s sons at the charity viewing party, Lady Gaga dropped by the Oscars ceremony where she presented the award for Best Picture alongside Liza Minnelli. The House of Gucci star received praise for her kind gesture towards Minnelli, when the 76-year-old actor tried to read her lines displayed on the teleprompter. Gaga leaned over to her and said, “I got you,” to which Minnelli responded, “I know.”

The 94th annual Academy Awards was full of many more historic moments, including Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Read a breakdown of the Oscars’ biggest talking points here.

