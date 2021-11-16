Lady Gaga watched panther videos to prepare for House of Gucci role

Lady Gaga said she watched panther videos to prepare for her role in the forthcoming Ridley Scott film House of Gucci.

In the movie, Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of assassinating her ex-husband Mauricio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the heir to the luxury fashion house.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the US release of House of Gucci, Gaga opened up about how she prepared for the role.

Gaga said: “[For scenes] earlier in her life, I [channelled] a cat, like a house cat.”

“In the middle of the film … I was a fox. And so I studied the way foxes hunt, and they’re actually quite playful when they hunt.”

Finally, the actor said, she focused on the way panthers hunt for the later portions of the revenge story.

“I watched lots of videos about the way that panthers hunt. And they’re sort of seductive … they sort of seduce and then they pounce.”

In an earlier interview, Gaga revealed she did not break character for a year-and-a-half, and spoke with an Italian accent for nine months during that period. She also said she found it impossible speak in the accent with blonde hair, so she promptly dyed it black. Overall, the Oscar winner said, playing the part of Reggiani took a psychological toll on her.

Early critic reactions to Gaga’s Reggiani have been mixed; some journalists have praised her performance as “mesmerising” and “incredible”, while others have declared it over-the-top.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, House of Gucci stars Salma Hayek, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

The film is scheduled for release in the US and the UK on 24 November and 26 November, respectively.

