Lady Gaga says she experienced ‘psychological difficulty’ when making House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has said her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci took its toll on her.

In the film, the singer and actor plays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who she had assassinated in 1995.

Speaking to British Vogue, Gaga said: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her.”

The Oscar winner added: “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

She also described how she had put years of work into the role: “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Additionally, Gaga detailed all of the preparation she did to get into the role, which is her first acting performance since A Star is Born: “It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

Playing Maurizio Gucci is Adam Driver with the cast rounded out by Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek.

House of Gucci is Ridley Scott’s second film of 2021 after The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer.

