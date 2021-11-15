Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton & Other Celebs Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship; Latter Calls It 'Best Day Ever'

After a long battle that lasted nearly 13 years, pop sensation Britney Spears is finally free. Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny, officially terminated the singer’s conservatorship last week (on Friday). According to the New York Times, Penny stated, “Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” which marked the end of Jamie Spears’ control over his daughter’s multi-million dollar estate.

While Jamie Spears’ conservatorship began in February 2008, post the Toxic singer’s much-publicised breakdown in 2007, the former was ousted from his position in a hearing earlier this year (in September), the decade-long legal battle finally came to an end with the court ruling in Britney’s favour. Needless to say, the pop singer’s legions of fans, who had launched the #FreeBritney movement, celebrated the verdict on the streets with confetti and banners. The 39-year-old singer shared a clip of her fans and wrote, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney”

Lady Gaga, Cher, Paris Hilton and many other celebrities, who share a close bond with Spears also took to their respective social media handles to pen congratulate the singer on the end of her 13-year-long battle. Check out their posts here:

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

So happy for Britney Spears! #freedom — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 12, 2021

I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 13, 2021

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

Talking to the reporters gathered outside the court, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said, “What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney.” The report that shared Rosengart’s statement also added, “We have a safety net in place for Britney, both on the personal side and on the financial side. But Britney as of today is a free woman and she’s an independent woman and the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney.”

