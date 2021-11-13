Lady Gaga issues moving statement after Britney Spears conservatorship win: ‘I couldn’t be more happy for you’

Lady Gaga has congratulated Britney Spears after the conservatorship that controlled her business and personal affairs for more than 13 years was brought to an end.

The fellow pop star shared her moving post on social media, following the decision by a Los Angeles judge to scrap the controversial legal arrangement put in place in 2008.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny said on Friday 12 November.

“I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength – she empowered so many people and still does,” Lady Gaga tweeted.

“I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, thank God for today you’re a superstar and a super-human being.”

Britney Spears called the end of her conservatorship the “best day ever” as her fans celebrated wildly in the streets of Los Angeles, following yesterday’s decision.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!” wrote Spears as she used the hashtag “#FreedBritney” for the first time.

Moments after the judge’s decision was made, the singer’s fiance, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram and posted a solid pink square, with the word “FREEDOM” written across it.

Gaga was among a number of fellow celebrities to send well wishes to Spears following the news.

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue,” Spears’s friend, Paris Hilton, tweeted on Friday.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Britney Spears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

“Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!” pop singer Marina wrote. “What a woman and what a resilient soul.”

On Instagram, fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote: “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lady Gaga issues moving statement after Britney Spears conservatorship win: ‘I couldn’t be more happy for you’