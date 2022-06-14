Lady Gaga Is Reportedly In Talks To Star Alongside Joaquin Phoenix In ‘Joker 2’ And It Will Be A Musical

A few days back, filmmaker Todd Phillips confirmed that Joker 2 was officially underworks and sent the entire internet into a frenzy. Since then, new details of the upcoming sequel have been making their rounds on the internet. Phillips shared a picture of the script with Joaquin Pheonix reading it. It has now been reported that singer/actor Lady Gaga is in talks with the makers to play Joker’s lover Harley Quinn in the sequel and it will be a musical.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in early talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie, Joker. Details about her character are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Joker is in an on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn. Harley is a psychiatrist at the mental institution known as Arkham Asylum who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and joins him to do crime across Gotham.

Joker and Harley’s relationship has been explored before by DC in Suicide Squad. Jared Leto played Joker, while Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn. Also, this won’t be the first time that Gaga and Phillips will be working together, Phillips previously produced A Star Is Born, the 2018 musical that starred Joker producer Bradley Cooper and Gaga. Here is how the internet reacted to Lady Gaga’s casting.

A Joker sequel that’s a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is going to be a cultural reset. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn but she write the soundtrack hmmmm like let’s hear them out a bit — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 14, 2022

dude, if you don’t think joker 2 being a musical with a lady gaga harley quinn isn’t a wildly worthwhile swing, i don’t know how to help you — BAILEY (@loverboymedia) June 14, 2022

I like Gaga a lot, but I admit I was kinda hoping Margot Robbie would get to play an alternate version of Harley in JOKER 2. She’s a hell of an actress and I think she’d knock people’s socks off. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) June 13, 2022

Joker 2 is officially happening and we have our first peek at the title which translates to “Madness for Two.” Yeah, We’re getting Harley Quinn. And I’m submitting Lady Gaga. She’s an amazing actress and so method that she’s the only one who could keep up with Joaquin Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/ySQhjZBfeT — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) June 8, 2022

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker II is such a crazy concept that I kinda need to see it? — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) June 13, 2022

I’m absolutely pushing for Lady Gaga to get cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2…please please please pic.twitter.com/inJ0u3l4j2 — Ben (@sourbenji) June 13, 2022

Lady Gaga’s mom just followed Joker director Todd Phillips on Instagram. The rumors of her playing Harley Quinn may indeed be true… pic.twitter.com/bxursjNR5d — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) June 13, 2022

