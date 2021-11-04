Lady Gaga fans react after singer says she wanted to be a ‘combat journalist’: ‘She’d win the Pulitzer’

Lady Gaga has shocked fans by revealing which surprising career she would have pursued if she hadn’t made it as a pop star.

The A Star Is Born actor recently told British Vogue it was one of her dreams to be a combat journalist, or a war correspondent, when she was growing up.

The singer, who performed at US president Joe Biden’s inauguration in January this year, added: “When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection.”

On 6 January, a Pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol and sent lawmakers running for cover. Five people were killed in the violence that sent shockwaves around the country.

After learning of Lady Gaga’s initial career aspirations, some fans were equally stunned and thrilled, sharing their thoughts on social media.

Many were supportive of Lady Gaga’s former professional goal, arguing that there’s “nothing this woman can’t do”.

Noting a missed opportunity, another user joked: “Ugh the way lady gaga combat journalist would’ve been the perfect Halloween costume”.

Author Jill Gutowitz gave the whole thing a Freaky Friday spin, joking that Lady Gaga and a combat journalist would wake up in each other’s bodies after a mysterious crash of lightning.

Lady Gaga will be seen next in the forthcoming film House of Gucci, starring opposite Adam Driver.

Directed by Ridley Scott, and scheduled to release this Thanksgiving, House of Gucci stars Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Gaga as his estranged wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted for orchestrating Gucci’s assassination in 1995.

(House of Gucci/Twitter)

Following the trailer release on 31 October, fans praised Gaga’s performance and accent, adding that the role would likely bring another Oscar nomination for the actor.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lady Gaga fans react after singer says she wanted to be a ‘combat journalist’: ‘She’d win the Pulitzer’