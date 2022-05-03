Lady Gaga’s new track “Hold My Hand” has been released as a single, ahead of its appearance in the forthcoming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.
Fans have shared their thoughts about the track on social media, with many hailing it as a winning addition to the artist’s repertoire.
The song was first teased last week, with Gaga revealing some cover artwork on social media.
According to the singer-songwriter, she had been working on the track “for years”.
“My God, just give it the damn Oscar,” wrote one fan.
“#HOLDMYHAND is giving a mix of ‘Edge of Glory’ and ‘Shallow’. A true rock ballad and I’m so here for it,” another wrote.
“HOLD MY HAND BY LADY GAGA IS WHAT HEAVEN SOUNDS LIKE,” someone else enthused, while another fan wrote: “Something about Hold My Hand already feels bigger, more mature and feels like it’s going to become a staple in Lady Gaga’s discography.”
Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 airforce movie Top Gun.
It debuts in cinemas on 2 May, and has already recieved some glowing praise via early reactions, with some critics describing it as the “best film of the year”.
Source Link Lady Gaga fans blown away by Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack single ‘Hold My Hand’