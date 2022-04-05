Lady Gaga And BTS' V Had A Moment At The Grammys, And I'm Not Over It

Amid all the glittering hubbub of the 2022 Grammys — the style and celebrities, the performances and accolades — there is a moment forever etched in the cosmos, captured on video by a fan I would like to personally thank for their service.

@Ttaetae_Pteryong‘s video opens on the buzzing MGM Grand arena floor, where we see BTS’ V. He briefly glances back at the rest of his group and then, with the confidence of a thousand men, makes a beeline for Lady Gaga. Gaga, the epitome of glamor in a baby blue gown, greets him like an old friend.

They stand and exchange warm words. He touches his chest in a gesture of sincerity, she reciprocates by gently placing her hands on his shoulders. We don’t know what they say, but I hope he tells her ArtPop never got the praise it deserved, and she tells him that she just ordered an ARMY Bomb in the mail.

They hug, and the universe holds its breath. Then, they move to take a photo together. She turns so that they are cheek to cheek. Gaga looks like she has reached her final form as Mother Monster. V looks like he’s seen heaven. They bid each other farewell with an il bacetto (a gorgeous double air kiss on the cheek) because, lest we forget, Gaga is an Italian girl from New York.

I am convinced that this interaction was fated by the art kid gods. Gaga performed jazz standards in a tribute to Tony Bennett last night (April 3) and was a Manhattan club kid who studied music at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Meanwhile, V played sax as a child and regularly visits art museums in Paris like a studious apprentice of the masters. She is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and he is a member of the biggest band on Earth.

Imagine them as friends. They would host the chicest dinner parties, the most refined salons, the world’s most inspiring poetry slams.

V is known for his gentle thoughtfulness and Gaga has exhibited overflowing kindness this past week — from her iconic “I got you” to Liza Minnelli at the Oscars to holding SZA’s train as she stepped onstage on crutches to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance with Doja Cat.

What could they accomplish together? I am shaking in the shadow of their power.

Their friendship may be just a hopeful twinkle in my eye, but I have faith that it could soon become a reality. Earlier in the night, BTS member Suga chose Gaga as his dream collaborator. And what Suga wants, Suga usually gets .

