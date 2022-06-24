Labour wins back red wall seat in crunch Wakefield by-election

Labour has won the Wakefield by-election, in a result which deals a significant blow to Boris Johnson.

Simon Lightwood becomes Labour’s newest MP after gaining 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.

Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories with a majority of more than 3,000 in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.

The turnout at the polls was 39.09 per cent, with 27,205 people casting their vote out of a total electorate of 69,601. It was a 25 per cent lower turnout in Wakefield compared to the general election three years ago.

The by-election was triggered when ex-Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy – a crime for which he was jailed for 18 months.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a victory in the northern constituency “could be the birthplace of the next Labour government”.

More follows.

