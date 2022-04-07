Labour tells Rishi Sunak to come clean on whether he has benefited from wife’s non-dom status

Labour is demanding that Rishi Sunak answer 12 key questions about his wife’s non-dom status, including whether he has benefited personally.

As the controversy grows, the chancellor has been urged to set out how much tax has been saved and how he has “ensured he is not involved in Treasury discussions” about the rules.

“As chancellor it is crucial you both follow the rules and lead by example,” James Murray, a shadow Treasury minister has written.

“Any impression that there is one set of rules favouring a few, and another for everyone else, threatens the integrity of tax policy in our country.”

The letter comes after Boris Johnson suggested it is wrong to ask questions about Akshata Murty’s non-dom status – revealed by The Independent – because families should be kept out of politics.

The prime minister swerved the row, despite pressure for her to explain her claim that she has non-dom status because she is an Indian citizen – which was ridiculed by tax experts.

They pointed out that that a person must requests non-dom status and then choose whether to pay UK tax on foreign income, or claim “remittance basis” to avoid that.

