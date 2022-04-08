Labour smear campaign against Rishi Sunak is ‘nonsense’, Emily Thornberry says

Claims of a Labour “smear campaign” against Rishi Sunak and his wife are “nonsense”, Emily Thornberry has said.

The chancellor has hit back at attacks by opposition MPs over his family’s tax affairs, declaring that “to smear my wife to get at me is awful.”

But Ms Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, has suggested Labour have launched no such campaign.

“Of course we’re not [smearing the chancellor], this is nonsense,” she told Good Morning Britain on Friday morning.

