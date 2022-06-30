Labour shadow minister quits Starmer top team to ‘put constituents first’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbench has been hit by a resignation as shadow local government minister Mike Amesbury announced he would quit to “put his constituents first”.

The Weaver Vale MP said it had been an “honour” to serve Sir Keir but added that he wanted to “continue to put my constituents first as their MP”.

The Cheshire politician, in his resignation letter, said: “I am hugely proud of what the team has achieved in the face of a Tory government that ignores the communities that were promised levelling-up, starves local government and public services of the resources they need, and refuses to get a grip on an ever-growing housing crisis.”

He praised Lisa Nandy, the shadow secretary of state for housing, for “challenging” the Conservative Government “every step of the way”.

Mr Amesbury said that “as inflation bites, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with all whose only ask is a fair deal for them and their families”.

“I intend to provide this support and voice from the back benches.”

The MP, who saw off a Conservative challenge at the 2019 election, told his party leader that he wanted to see him in Downing Street but said that he needed to focus on his constituents.

Mr Amesbury said: “I believe if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of shadow local government minister the energy it demands and deserves.”

