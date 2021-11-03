Labour says party members’ data breached in ‘cyber incident’

Labour has revealed that personal information given by party members and supporters is among data breached in a “cyber incident” at a firm which helps run its website.

The opposition said it had been told a “significant quantity of party data” had been affected by the incident on 29 October, and has now reported the matter to the authorities.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have all been informed, the party said.

A Labour spokesman said: “The third party told us that the incident had resulted in a significant quantity of party data being rendered inaccessible on their systems.”

The statement added that the breached data “includes information provided to the party by its members, registered and affiliated supporters, and other individuals who have provided their information to the party”.

Labour is “working closely and on an urgent basis” with its contracted IT firm in order to understand the full scope and impact of the incident – but it is not yet know how many people have been affected.

The party urged members and supporters who may have been affected to take extra precautions online precautions online, in line with NCSC guidance.

A NCSC spokesman said: “We are aware of this issue and are working with the Labour Party to fully investigate and mitigate any potential impact.

“We would urge anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of a data breach to be especially vigilant against suspicious emails, phone calls or text messages and to follow the steps set out in our data breaches guidance.”

