Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer launches shake up as frontbencher Cat Smith quits

Sir Keir Starmer has launched a shake-up of the Labour shadow cabinet, as a frontbencher announced her resignation in an open letter to the leader.

Cat Smith MP, shadow minister for young people and democracy, said she had taken a call from Sir Keir on Monday morning regarding his reshuffle plans.

The MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood said he had been invited to carry on in her role – but had decided to step down to “focus more of my time on my Lancashire constituency”.

Outlining issues on which she clashed with the leadership, Ms Smith said the failure to reinstate former leader Jeremy Corbyn – who currently sits as an independent – in the parliamentary Labour Party was “unsustainable”.

Labour confirmed to The Independent that a reshuffle was now under way, with an announcement expected once changes to Sir Keir’s team have been confirmed.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had said she was not aware of any reshuffle in her party following widespread speculation that Sir Keir was set to make major change to his frontbench.

Ms Rayner said: “I don’t know the details of any reshuffle – I’ve been concentrating on the job that I’m doing”, as she used a speech to highlight allegations of sleaze in the Conservative party.

She said that everything the Labour Party should be doing was focusing on getting into power. The Independent understands that the deputy leader was blindsided while doing her speech on corruption.

A spokesperson for Ms Rayner said: “Angela is focusing on attacking the Tories for being corrupt and setting out how she will stamp out corruption. That is her priority.”

