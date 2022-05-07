Labour not ‘entertaining’ prospect of Keir Starmer resignation, says Wes Streeting

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would not “entertain” the prospect of Sir Keir resigning over alleged lockdown rule-breaking last April.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Streeting expressed his “absolute confidence” in Sir Keir Starmer as the Labour leader despite the ongoing police investigation.
He said: “I think the contrast between Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson will be even sharper because I do think it’s ridiculous, actually, after everything that we’ve seen Boris Johnson is still there and Conservative MPs haven’t removed Boris Johnson.”
