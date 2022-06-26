Labour MPs urge Keir Starmer to ‘come off the fence’ over rail strikes

Labour MPs Diane Abbott and John McDonnell have spoken out against Sir Keir Starmer’s position on rail strikes, urging him to “get off the fence”.

The pair joined several hundred people outside King’s Cross St Pancras Station for an RMT rally on Saturday (25 June).

“I thought when you joined the Labour Party, you had picked a side… the side of working people,” Ms Abbott said of her leader.

“I’m saying to Keir Starmer and other Labour MPs, do the right thing,” Mr McDonnell added, speaking from the picket line.

