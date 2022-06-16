Labour MP says resignations are ‘badge of shame’ for government and Boris Johnson

Labour MP Fleur Anderson has suggested that government resignations in the wake of Partygate are “a badge of shame” for Boris Johnson.

The shadow paymaster general also suggested losing two ethics advisers in two years “degrades the principles of democracy” as she posed an urgent question in the House of Commons over Lord Geidt’s decision to step down.

“The prime minister has now driven out both of his hand-picked ethics advisers to resign in despair in two years, it’s a badge of shame for this government,” Ms Anderson said.

