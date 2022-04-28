Labour MP Liam Byrne should be suspended from the House of Commons for two days for bullying a staff member, a disciplinary panel has found.

Following an investigation by an independent investigator, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone upheld an allegation of bullying against Mr Byrne by a former member of his constituency staff made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Independent Expert Panel which considered the punishment for Mr Byrne said the Birmingham Hodge Hill MP abused his position of power and ostracized the staff member by ceasing personal contact with him for several months and denying him access to his Parliamentary IT account.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Labour MP Liam Byrne should be suspended from Commons for bullying former employee, panel says