Labour MP Jack Dromey dies ‘suddenly’ aged 73

The Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham on Friday morning, a statement issued on behalf of the 73-year-old family said.

Mr Dromey, a shadow minister who was married to the party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of his family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

Paying tribute to Mr Dromey, the speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: “We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died – this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year.

“I have known Jack since the mid-1980s when we fought to save the Royal Ordnance Factory in Chorley — he was national officer for the Transport and General Workers’ Union, and I was chair of economic development at Chorley Council.

“He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs. At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather — so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.”

Mr Dromey last spoke in Parliament just yesterday during a debate in Westminster Hall of the Afghanistan citizens’ resettlement scheme, and thanked the efforts of the UK service personnel involved in the evacuation mission from Kabul.

He said the resettlement scheme was “about standing by those who desperately need our support at a time when, dare I say, our failure has helped to put them in an intolerable position”.

“Our country has a proud history of providing a safe haven to those fleeing persecution,” he added. “Any watering down of the resettlement scheme would be contrary to our most fundamental values of decency, honesty and fairness.”

The Birmingham MP also attended a speech delivered by Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, where the Labour leader set out his “contract” with the British people and vision for government.

More follows

